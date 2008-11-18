Alpine Capsule Is Probably Aliens' Favourite Refuge on Earth

Something weird must be going on in the Alps, because alien structures keep popping up like circles in the English crops and people insist on doing jacuzzi parties at 15,700 feet. Take this shiny Alpine Capsule, a beautiful—if not eerie—26-feet in diameter mountain shelter designed by Studio Lovegrove that seems to be made of mercury.

In reality, the shelter uses a double glass structural skin, offering a 360 degree view of the Dolomites at an altitude of 2,100 meters. The Alpine Capsule will be powered by external solar panels and vertical wind turbines. Located in the Italian Alps, construction will begin in 2010. [Dezeen]