Alpine Capsule Is Probably Aliens' Favourite Refuge on Earth

Something weird must be going on in the Alps, because alien structures keep popping up like circles in the English crops and people insist on doing jacuzzi parties at 15,700 feet. Take this shiny Alpine Capsule, a beautiful—if not eerie—26-feet in diameter mountain shelter designed by Studio Lovegrove that seems to be made of mercury.

In reality, the shelter uses a double glass structural skin, offering a 360 degree view of the Dolomites at an altitude of 2,100 meters. The Alpine Capsule will be powered by external solar panels and vertical wind turbines. Located in the Italian Alps, construction will begin in 2010. [Dezeen]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

