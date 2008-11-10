Allio HDTV Integrates Media PC with Built-In Blu-ray

Allio has gone and done what we wish every HDTV manufacturer would attempt already. They've shoved a full-blown media PC into a 1080p LCD TV. Coming in sizes up to 42 inches, buyers can customise a set that features a Vista-powered PC with a Core2Duo, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, 1TB of storage and a Blu-ray player. And maxed out with these specs, the system only runs $US2,800. So what's the catch? We noticed at least two that may or may not be dealbreakers.

First, we haven't seen a true side profile (a tower PC could be duct taped on the back for all we know). Second, the HDTV itself is fairly mediocre with a mere 2000:1 contrast ratio and no response time listed. Full specs:

* Allio 42" 1080p LCD HDTV

* 16:9 Full Screen Aspect Ratio

* 3D Y/C Digital Comb Filter

* 176 Degree / 176 Degree Viewing Angle

* 2000:1 Contrast

* 400cd Brightness

* Built-in 12Wx2 Speakers

* 7.1 Surround Sound w/Dolby Home Theatre

* 2 x Component Video & Audio Connectors

* 2 x HDMI Connectors

* 1 x S-Video & Audio Connector

* 1 x Composite Video & Audio Connector

* 6 x USB 2.0 Ports

* 1 x eSATA Port

* 1 x DVI-I Port

* 1 x HDMI Output Only

* 1 x S/PDIF Optical Audio Out

* Intel Core 2 Duo E8400

* 4GB High-Speed DDR2-800 Memory

* Slim 2X BD-ROM Blu-Ray Player (Play's DVD's too!)

* Plays & Burns DVD's as Well!

* Western Digital 1TB (1000GB) SATA-II HDD

* Integrated Intel GMA X4500HD Video

* Hauppauge HVR-950Q TV Tuner

* Gigabit 10/100/1000 Ethernet

* Wireless 802.11b/g

* Microsoft Vista Home Premium 64-bit

* Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse

* Wall Mountable

* Menu Languages: English, Spanish, French

* Includes A/V Cable, User Manual, Remote Control

Man, if the TV were just a little better..or the price a little cheaper... [Visionman via Crunchgear]