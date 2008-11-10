Allio HDTV Integrates Media PC with Built-In Blu-ray

Allio has gone and done what we wish every HDTV manufacturer would attempt already. They've shoved a full-blown media PC into a 1080p LCD TV. Coming in sizes up to 42 inches, buyers can customise a set that features a Vista-powered PC with a Core2Duo, 4GB of RAM, Wi-Fi, 1TB of storage and a Blu-ray player. And maxed out with these specs, the system only runs $US2,800. So what's the catch? We noticed at least two that may or may not be dealbreakers.
First, we haven't seen a true side profile (a tower PC could be duct taped on the back for all we know). Second, the HDTV itself is fairly mediocre with a mere 2000:1 contrast ratio and no response time listed. Full specs:
* Allio 42" 1080p LCD HDTV
* 16:9 Full Screen Aspect Ratio
* 3D Y/C Digital Comb Filter
* 176 Degree / 176 Degree Viewing Angle
* 2000:1 Contrast
* 400cd Brightness
* Built-in 12Wx2 Speakers
* 7.1 Surround Sound w/Dolby Home Theatre
* 2 x Component Video & Audio Connectors
* 2 x HDMI Connectors
* 1 x S-Video & Audio Connector
* 1 x Composite Video & Audio Connector
* 6 x USB 2.0 Ports
* 1 x eSATA Port
* 1 x DVI-I Port
* 1 x HDMI Output Only
* 1 x S/PDIF Optical Audio Out
* Intel Core 2 Duo E8400
* 4GB High-Speed DDR2-800 Memory
* Slim 2X BD-ROM Blu-Ray Player (Play's DVD's too!)
* Plays & Burns DVD's as Well!
* Western Digital 1TB (1000GB) SATA-II HDD
* Integrated Intel GMA X4500HD Video
* Hauppauge HVR-950Q TV Tuner
* Gigabit 10/100/1000 Ethernet
* Wireless 802.11b/g
* Microsoft Vista Home Premium 64-bit
* Logitech Wireless Keyboard & Mouse
* Wall Mountable
* Menu Languages: English, Spanish, French
* Includes A/V Cable, User Manual, Remote Control
Man, if the TV were just a little better..or the price a little cheaper... [Visionman via Crunchgear]