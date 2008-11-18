Today was a very special day in pizza tech news. First, Dominos, oh boy Dominos: you've automated pizza ordering and delivery in a way that I never specifically thought about, but now that it's out, have already welcomed as a new sign that humans are making progress in this world. You can now order, pay for and track delivery of a pizza from a graphical menu on your TiVo. And on top of that, a free medium Papa John's pie can be yours via its now-painfully-antiquated web delivery system all for becoming a fan of PJ's on Facebook.
All Giz Wants: The One True Internet Pizza Ordering App Framework
Trending Stories Right Now
New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos
If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.