All Giz Wants: The One True Internet Pizza Ordering App Framework

Today was a very special day in pizza tech news. First, Dominos, oh boy Dominos: you've automated pizza ordering and delivery in a way that I never specifically thought about, but now that it's out, have already welcomed as a new sign that humans are making progress in this world. You can now order, pay for and track delivery of a pizza from a graphical menu on your TiVo. And on top of that, a free medium Papa John's pie can be yours via its now-painfully-antiquated web delivery system all for becoming a fan of PJ's on Facebook.