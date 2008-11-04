Alienware M17 Powered by ATI CrossFireX Dual Graphics Cards, Still Unmovable

Alienware's newest 17-inch barely portable notebook, the M17, looks a whole lot like their M17x beastie, but instead of rocking Nvidia SLI, it's Alienware's first ever ATI CrossFireX notebook, with dual Radeon HD 3870 graphics cards. ATI's big point when I talked the new mobile CrossFireX with them is that they support DirectX 10.1 and Nvidia doesn't, though how much that matters is slightly controversial, to say the least.

Either way, they're monster cards that do nasty things to vectors and numbers, and you can back them up with an equally ridiculous Intel Core 2 Quad and the usual hardcore notebook specs, like 4GB of DDR3-1066 RAM. The M17 starts at $US1399, though obviously not with that $US1200 Core 2 Quad upgrade. [Alienware]