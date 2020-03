Unfortunately for the tiny robot in this video, this David vs. Goliath battle from the recent ROBO-ONE competition in Japan does not have a surprising ending. The gigantic ALCNON humanoid robot easily trounces his miniature opponent with a combination of swift punches and furious dance moves. Maybe it's time someone put a pair of boxing gloves on a toddler and gave this bully a taste of his own medicine.

[Botropolis]