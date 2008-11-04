Apparently, escaping from Guantánamo Bay is not quite as easy as Harold and Kumar made it seem. As the NYT points out, the prison still harbors terrorists that the government claims are highly trained and resourceful—including at least one detainee that was taught how make detonators out of old SEGA cartridges. In all likelihood, the individual they were referring to was Hassan Bin Attash—a teenage detainee that human rights organisations believe was tortured before doing time in Gitmo. It's just like stuffing an NES into a cartridge—only more scary and depressing. [NYT via DasGamer via Kotaku]
Al Qaeda Schooled in Making Detonators Out of Sega Cartridges
