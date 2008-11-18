Adobe Says Flash Coming To The G1 Soon

Good news for all Youtube watchers who have G1s, the people of Adobe have basically confirmed that an Android-based version of Flash will be ready in coming months. Any device with at least 200MHz processors, more than 16MB RAM and a "completely capable web browser" will be able to render web-based flash content. Wonderful! The last thing Googlephone users should miss out on is the ability to watch a dog humping on a baby over and over again. [Adobe via ModmyGphone]