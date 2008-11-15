Activision Screws Up Their Own Guitar Hero Compatibility Charts

At first glance, these Activision-made Guitar Hero/Rock Band instrument compatibility charts appear very handy. That is, until you realise that they're completely overrun by inaccuracies. It didn't take long for the Kotaku commenters to rip apart the list, with one reader finding flaws with data on each platform. So we're left with one question:

If Activision doesn't understand the compatibility issues regarding their own games and hardware, how are we as consumers EVER going to get it? If these guys don't figure their shit out soon, I'm so going to start a real band. [Activision via Kotaku]