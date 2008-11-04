A Look Inside the Consumer Reports Gadget Testing Dungeons

BoingBoing Gadgets took a field trip to tour some of Consumer Reports' electronics testing facilities, where they found a perfect physical manifestation of everything that the magazine feels like: middle-aged men giving droll, monotone speeches about methodology in a series of depressing rooms, each containing a minimalist, utilitarian testing apparatus. And mannequins. While it's interesting to see what bizarre contraptions they've contrived to test gadgets, it's hard not to notice how dated and bloated the whole system feels. Check out the full video tour at the source link. [BBG]