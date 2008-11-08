A City That's Built at the Bottom of a Lake

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here's something you don't see every day: a town built in the middle of a lake, not on an island, but actually below water level. It's the ancient city of Seuthopolis, in Bulgaria, and it's been underwater since 1954, a mere 6 years after it was initial discovered. Now, it's coming up from the depths with the lake staying around it.

This is going to be done via the construction of a huge circular dike that'll be a whopping 420m in diameter and 20m high. People will be able to access the recessed city by boat, heading down into it to see the city. And the focus isn't on archeology here, but rather on tourism, with Bulgaria looking to create a striking image that draws people in. And really, there are few things that make a town more striking than have it sit on the bottom of a lake. Cool stuff. [Battlestar Props via This Isn't Happiness]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

