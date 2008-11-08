A City That's Built at the Bottom of a Lake

Here's something you don't see every day: a town built in the middle of a lake, not on an island, but actually below water level. It's the ancient city of Seuthopolis, in Bulgaria, and it's been underwater since 1954, a mere 6 years after it was initial discovered. Now, it's coming up from the depths with the lake staying around it.

This is going to be done via the construction of a huge circular dike that'll be a whopping 420m in diameter and 20m high. People will be able to access the recessed city by boat, heading down into it to see the city. And the focus isn't on archeology here, but rather on tourism, with Bulgaria looking to create a striking image that draws people in. And really, there are few things that make a town more striking than have it sit on the bottom of a lake. Cool stuff. [Battlestar Props via This Isn't Happiness]