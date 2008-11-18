4.5 million LEDs Dazzle at Japan Winter Light Show

Last Saturday, 4.2 million LEDs lit up the Nabana no Sato theme park of Kuwana, Japan, kicking off their annual Winter Light Show that runs until March 8th. This year's theme is one of flowers, illuminated in 64 billion colours that are reported to change colour so quickly that they actually resemble a river more than a field of blooming plants.

Pretty, but we're not so sure. We really like our holiday lights to involve plastic figures, mismatching bulb sizes and, if at all possible, a MIDI rendition of Grandma Got Ran Over By A Reindeer. [Fareastgizmos]