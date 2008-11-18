4.5 million LEDs Dazzle at Japan Winter Light Show

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Last Saturday, 4.2 million LEDs lit up the Nabana no Sato theme park of Kuwana, Japan, kicking off their annual Winter Light Show that runs until March 8th. This year's theme is one of flowers, illuminated in 64 billion colours that are reported to change colour so quickly that they actually resemble a river more than a field of blooming plants.

Pretty, but we're not so sure. We really like our holiday lights to involve plastic figures, mismatching bulb sizes and, if at all possible, a MIDI rendition of Grandma Got Ran Over By A Reindeer. [Fareastgizmos]

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

