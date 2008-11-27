How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

$US380K Dog Mansion Doesn't Feel Bite Of Economic Recession

It's nice to know that even as most of us scramble to keep our jobs and pay off our massive credit card debts, there are others out there who can still afford to give the very best to those they love most—their dogs. A Great Dane owner in the U.K. recently spent roughly $US380,000 to outfit her dog house with essential luxuries like a spa and a 52-inch plasma TV.

The dog mansion contains two bedrooms and a day lounge, temperature-controlled beds outlined with sheepskin, automated food and water dispensers that pour their goods into self-cleaning eating and drinking bowls, a 18-inch deep pool, a $US230,000 sound system (they can hear sounds we can't, you know) and even a retina scanner... to stop other pets from entering.

Well, at least the dog house is kind of environmentally friendly—with geothermal heating and solar and wind power generators, it produces more energy than it uses. Yay, Earth? [Dailymail via Born Rich]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles