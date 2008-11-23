How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Absolute. Spacenerdgasm. 23 Omega Speedmaster Watches. In a cool space suitcase. The first is a replica of the original 1957 Speedmaster Broad Arrow, while the next 22 of them are the NASA missions ones, with patches on the 9 O'Clock position from the coolest NASA missions ever. From the 1965 Gemini V launch to the November 1973 Skylab SL-4 mission, and going through the Apollo 11 watch, you have them all:

Gemini VI, Gemini VII, Gemini VIII, Gemini IX, Gemini X, Gemini XI, Gemini XII, Apollo 7, Apollo 8, Apollo 9 "Gumdrop & Spider", Apollo 10 "Snoopy and Charlie Brown", Apollo 11 "Columbia and Eagle", Apollo 12 "Intrepid and Yankee Clipper", Apollo 13 "Odyssey and Aquarius", Apollo 14 "Kitty Hawk and Antares", Apollo 15 "Endeavour and Falcon", Apollo 16 "Casper and Orion", Apollo 17 "America and Challenger", Skylab 1, Skylab 2, and Skylab 3

They are being sold on eBay for $US125,000. To give you an idea of how much these precision time machines are worth, the previous set in the series was sold in Switzerland last year for 368,900 Swiss Francs. A whooping $US313,000 and they are not even the ones that went into space. []

