$US199 Not the Magic Blu-ray Price After All

The general consensus, among experts, analysts and other blowhards has long been that when Blu-ray players legitimately hit $199, the format would finally go mainstream. Well, $US200 Blu-ray players are all over the place for Christmas, even Sony's BDP-S350, with its unshakeable $US299 MSRP. But according to ABI Research, only 8 percent of holiday buyers were even considering upgrading to Blu-ray even though about half of American homes have gone HD and it's totally uncontested by HD DVD this year. What about you guys? [PC World]