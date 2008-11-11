1973 Batmobile Features Vintage Style, Antique Tech

We post about Batman on Gizmodo because, much like Iron Man, he's the sort of comic book hero who epitomises a gadget freak. Seriously, he's a guy who's poured his life, savings and genius into developing toys that allow him to fight alongside Superman, let alone take a phone call without his mobile connection dropping.

But ironically enough, this eBay-buyable Batmobile, a converted 1973 Opal, is filled with tech that's been out of use for well over a decade. (Superman's grandma has a newer mobile phone than this "superhero.")

1. SONY Digital Navigation System #NVX-F160 2.SONY Pre-Amp XDP-U50D 3. SONY Magic Link System with pager. This is the original vehicle PDA system before there were PDAs. Google Sony Magic Link System to get an idea. I do not know how to use it but it is there. I think you send emails, messaging, etc. 4. SONY Magic Link SkyTel Card 5. SONY 10 Disk CD Changer CDX-U404 6. SONY Hi-8 VCR 7. Pioneer CD player DEH-85 in the dash....comes with the batman theme on cd! 8. Alpine Bat Phone #91530 9. Pro Series Boston Acoustic Kicker Box #6-2 with bat decals inside clear plexiglass 10.Rockford Fossgate Puch 45 Amp 11.Super Nintendo NES Game system with Batman Forever game.......yes, a game system that plays batman! 12.SONY Interface Equalizer #XE-744 13.Alpine 80-80 Remote Commander RMX 38 (something to do with the alarm I think) 14.Alpine Alarm 8401 with paging system, unlocks and opens doors, windows...It will take you a full day just to learn the alarm system.

Poor Batman, calling back Alfred on an analogue network after getting his page...only to look up cheat codes for his one SNES game. If the Joker gets wind of this, there will be no living with him. [eBay via Jalopnik]