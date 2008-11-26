Tis the season to be artsy: Four Google people worked simultaneously on a Google spreadsheet to create a large 100 row x 186 column mosaic. Each of the 18,600 cells was filled with colour out of a 18 hue palette. It may not be as avant-garde as David Byrne's PowerPoint art, but the time-lapse video documenting the whole process is quite mesmerising. [Holiday Google Spreadsheet]
18,600-Cell Spreadsheet Mosaic Captured On Time-Lapse Video
Trending Stories Right Now
New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos
If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.