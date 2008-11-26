18,600-Cell Spreadsheet Mosaic Captured On Time-Lapse Video

Tis the season to be artsy: Four Google people worked simultaneously on a Google spreadsheet to create a large 100 row x 186 column mosaic. Each of the 18,600 cells was filled with colour out of a 18 hue palette. It may not be as avant-garde as David Byrne's PowerPoint art, but the time-lapse video documenting the whole process is quite mesmerising. [Holiday Google Spreadsheet]