The folks at OObject have put together a list of 16 gadget suitcases that can handle any situation a super spy may find himself in. Spy transmitter suitcase? Check. Spy kitchen suitcase? You bet. Spy kayak suitcase? Definitely (that one always comes in handy). Spy suitcase nuke? Well...sort of. Hit the link to check out the entire list. [OObject]
16 Tricked Out Gadget Suitcases
