16 Examples of Turkey Fryer-Fueled Mayhem

Frying up a turkey poses two health hazards—one from clogged arteries and another from the fryer itself. The folks at OObject have put together a list of 16 videos involving everything from proper use of a turkey fryer, to elaborate turkey fryer contraptions to deep fryin' hillbillies holdin' guns. And oh yes, there are several examples of things going very...very wrong. A turkey cooked with thermite? You had better believe that's an explosion. [OObject]