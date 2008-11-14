6.5kg Lego Safe Is Guarded by 305 Billion Codes

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

By definition, you would think that a Lego safe won't be very safe. But, right now, and looking at the photo and features of this 6.5kg Lego Mindstorms NXT Safe, it looks like a much more secure place to guard my savings than any bank out there. All the $US34.67 of them. Seriously. Once glued, the 2.7-inch thick walls made of interlocking Lego bricks and its five double digit electronic code lock will make it impossible to break for most people. And beyond the fact that no thief would think you would be stupid enough to store your valuables on a Lego safe, the electronic code is not the only security feature.

Since the electronic code, operated by the front wheels, is direction sensitive—introducing "21" to the right is not the same as introducing it to the left—that gives you 305 billion code combinations to unlock the mechanism. If someone tries to move the safe, it also has an alarm that would be fired by the built-in accelerometers connected to the Mindstorms NXT core.

• Large Digit display (using Custom Digits, and MyNumOut routine)
• Outside dimensions 38x38x38cm, creating 30 Litres of internal storage space
• Internal safety bars prevent stone walls to be disassembled
• Automatic un-Locking / Locking of the vault (Motorised lock)
• Automatic opening and closing door (Motorized door)
• Automatic burglar alarm (using HiTechnic Acceleration Sensor)
• Variable un-locking code, set by user during locking.
• Heavy, 7cm thick, door with secret Power-On/Off buttons.

If you are the rightful owner of the safe, however, it's a delight to use. Once you introduce the code, the electric motor will open the door for you.

