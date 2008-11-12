12 Animated Building Facades

Even though Dubai's hunger for increasingly elaborate architectural designs is starting to border on the absurd, I still believe that pushing the envelope of design is ultimately a good thing. I mean, even Kazakhstan is reaping the rewards. Along these lines, architect Jean Nouvel created a mechanical facade in Paris 20 years ago that has inspired many followers since. OObject has compiled a list of 12 of the best examples of these moving facades—many of which are hard to take your eyes off of. [OObject]