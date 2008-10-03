How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Zune on Windows Mobile Confirmed By Steve Ballmer

Microsoft's Ballmer has just confirmed that Zune software will be coming to Windows Mobile devices as well as other phones, as sort of a really late follow-up to Robbie Bach's comments on the same subject. Ballmer goes one step further than Robbie, who just made vague comments on the platform, and said this:

Now, we built the Zune hardware with the Zune software—and what you'll see more and more over time is that the Zune software will also be ported to and be more important not just with the hardware but on the PC, on Windows Mobile devices, etc.

We're really hoping "etc" means a whole bunch of phones, including other smartphone platforms and even the iPhone, but it's more likely that the UPS man will drop off a million dollars RIGHT NOW as we type this. Now. Now? Now? How about now? [CIO.co.uk via WM Power User]

