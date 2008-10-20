Zune Guy Makes Yet Another Fantastic Life Decision

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Zune Guy — arguably the greatest fanboy of our time — has decided to finally commit his acrimonious separation from his namesake to ink. So what does he do? He integrates the Zune logo into a tattoo of Dick Cheney as the Devil, where it serves as a makeshift inverted pentagram on the veep's forehead. As far as tattoos go, this not-quite-complete piece of agitprop is a minor improvement and much easier to explain — after all, Cheney isn't the most popular guy in the world, and people have at least heard of him.

Harder to explain will be Mr. Guy's crucial misunderstanding of what a pentagram looks like, and his apparent need to get tattoos that will by their very nature be completely irrelevant in a few years. In any case, Zune Guy clearly wants to engage with something bigger than consumer electronics, so I'm a little bit disappointed that he hasn't decided to throw his considerable weight behind one of the current presidential candidates. Forget Colin Powell — that would be a game-changer. [iPhone Savior - Thanks, Ry!]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

