This Halloween, instead of candy, why not hand out a couple of these cute zombie plushies? The Dismember-Me Plus can be torn limb from limb and reassembled to your heart's delight. It even comes with a cuddly mini-zombie brain! The adorable undead doll is now available now on Think Geek for $US15. After all, being a kid ought not to mean that you shouldn't be reminded that we're all heading towards an apocalyptic future. [Think Geek]