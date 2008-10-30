Zacuto Kit Turns Video DSLRs Into Cheapo Movie Steadicams

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Redrock's "cinematising" kit stirred up some attention last week with its bolt-on professional movie-camera-alike zoom controls and lens hoods for video DLSRs, and now Zacuto has something similar to offer. The camera sits up front in this rig, with the same kind of light controlling barn doors, fine focus and zoom controls, but this system has a video monitor and a structural beam that goes past the user's shoulder, over an adjustable pad, with counterweights behind, making the whole thing act a little like a steadicam. The system's customised for Canon's 5D Mark II and Nikon's D90, as you may expect, but fledgling videographers'll be disappointed that there's no pricing available yet. [Zacuto via Photographybay]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

