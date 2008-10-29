I've seen quite a few R/C cars in my day, but I've never seen one that actually transforms the way Optimus Prime can. The RCRC (or Remote Controlled Robotic Car) offers four modes for your entertainment: robot, truck, sports car, and "hip-hop dance." Yes, you just read that correctly. And I definitely hope I don't meet whoever was controlling that RCRC out on the road someday. The RCRC also comes with a rechargeable battery, but unfortunately (or is that fortunately?) not Megan Fox. [Technabob]
Your Very Own Optimus Prime Can Dance to JT Too
