How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

You Can't Really Tell Time With Scope 2 LED Watch, But It's So Awesome You Won't Care

The Scope 2 RGB LED watch is a beautiful piece of nerd time-keeping—fantastically future-retro, there's no goddamn way you can tell what time it is from a glance, thanks to its Rube Goldbergian way of signifying the march of seconds, minutes and hours. Depending on the model, green or red horizontal lines relay hours, while a contrasting colour targeting box surrounds the current five-minute interval. And then you've got individual minutes as dot clusters off to the side and down below. By the time you figure out what time it is, it won't be that time anymore. Here's how this craziness works:.

But I still really want one—actually the fact that I couldn't tell time with it is half the appeal, and $US200 is cheap for this much awesome. [Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles