It's official. We're hosed. The National Debt Clock near Times Square has just run out of spaces to add more zeroes to its running count of our national debt, thanks to the one-two punch of the $US700 million Wall Street bailout and the $US100 million used to prop up Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac before that. If you haven't already read our guide to gadgets to get you through the Next Great Depression, how to make your current gadgets weather the storm or abandoned all hope, now's a good time to start. [WKYC]
Yep, We're Screwed: National Debt Clock Runs Out of Numbers
