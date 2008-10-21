Ye Olde Google Charts Directions for Columbus' First Trip

This is how Ye Olde Google Charts would have mapped directions for Christopher Columbus, right before he took on his first trip to India defying the common knowledge of the time: The idea that Earth was flat and had edges with monsters, giant falls, and other terrible things at their end. Funny, because this is exactly what I feel sometimes, while firing up Google Maps on my iPhone at 7:43AM in some unknown corner of New York: "Repent/Regret you did not Turn About at Edge of the World." That and "Repent/Regret you didn't avoid that last bourbon yesterday night." [College Humor]