When we originally spotted the X-ray bulb lamp, we imagined an awesome Halloween party scattered with black light and some amazing bulb that showed our skeletons. Alas, the X-ray lamp only shows its own guts, in a sense, displaying the X-ray of an incandescent or CFL bulb. Intended for exhibition at the moment, we hope that X-ray bulbs hit that market one day—whether it be these pieces of art or some neato bulb that lets us examine the contents of a beloved's stomach. [Samulnoli via technabob]