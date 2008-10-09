The New Xbox Experience will provide 360 gamers with the option to preload entire games onto the system's hard drive. Because of its faster data transfer rate, this should translate to faster load times, especially for earlier generation titles. In this clip, we see a side-by-side of GTAIV loaded on DVD vs. the hard drive. The result? The game loads, according to our unscientific counting, about 12 seconds faster from the hard drive. If you've got the space, we're guessing it's worthwhile. But our 20GB model only has about 3GB free at a time. [via Maxconsole]
Xbox 360 DVD Vs. Hard Drive
