This concept from Mac Funamizu is designed to show how truly badass a phone with an OLED-wrap display could look. The most important advance? No more bezels or borders of any kind. A concept like this makes even the iPhone look cluttered, with that primitive silver border. It's a great little design, inspired by the Nokia Aeon concept, and we'd love to see the wrap-around screen idea on a real phone someday. [Boing Boing Gadgets]