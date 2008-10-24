Shoe-maker ASICS commissioned a gigantic Lite Brite in NYC in celebration of something or other (probably a shoe launch) this month that takes the Guinness World Record for largest Lite Brite painting. You know, those things you played with when you were six? At 300,000+ pieces and 3.4 x 4.6 feet, it demolishes the previous record of 125,000+ pieces by PA artist Mark Beekman that took him over 15 months to complete. Mark's was a recreation of The Last Supper, which while classy, just doesn't quite have the same je ne sais quoi as a ginormous shoe advertisement. Sorry about that year and a half of your life, Mark. [Freshness Mag]
World's Largest Lite Brite Has Over 300,000 Pegs, Is Real Effing Brite
