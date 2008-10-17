We told you about the 460,000-brick, 29.48 metre Lego tower before, but here is the video showing how it was built by Lego experts with the help of 3,000 kids, who assembled 121 sections made with 2 x 4 Lego bricks to raise this titanic monolith—the highest ever in world. [460,000-Brick Lego Tower Breaks World Record]
World's Highest Lego Tower Construction on Video
