How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

WoodStation Defiles Mother Nature Just to Tell You the Time

The WoodStation isn't your standard LED clock/weather station. It's your standard LED clock/weather station that's made of wood. Through a seamless block of lumber design, the inert WoodStation is motion activated to display glowing information pseudo-magically. In reality, a series of LEDs are hidden beneath a thin wooden facade. These LEDs are bright enough to not only shine through the wood when activated, but maintain fine visibility in direct sunlight. And we're guessing that the weather info is gathered through an internal barometer. While this photo appears to be a concept rendering, the actual product is slated to go on sale at Amazon France for about $US135 in a few weeks. [Trends Now via DVICE]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

