WoodStation Defiles Mother Nature Just to Tell You the Time

The WoodStation isn't your standard LED clock/weather station. It's your standard LED clock/weather station that's made of wood. Through a seamless block of lumber design, the inert WoodStation is motion activated to display glowing information pseudo-magically. In reality, a series of LEDs are hidden beneath a thin wooden facade. These LEDs are bright enough to not only shine through the wood when activated, but maintain fine visibility in direct sunlight. And we're guessing that the weather info is gathered through an internal barometer. While this photo appears to be a concept rendering, the actual product is slated to go on sale at Amazon France for about $US135 in a few weeks. [Trends Now via DVICE]