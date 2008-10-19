Windows Vista SP2 Beta Invites Go Out to Special People

Microsoft has started dispatching the first major wave of invites for the Vista Service Pack 2 beta. Like SP1, so far it doesn't appear to add any major new features, though it rolls up some formerly optional ones, like Windows Search 4, which vastly improves the OS's internal search engine. It also adds Bluetooth patches, support for Via's 64-bit processors, and other app compatibility updates. The beta itself is supposed to go out in the next four weeks, with the final hitting sometime before Windows 7 comes out. [Neowin via ZD Net]