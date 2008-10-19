How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Windows Vista SP2 Beta Invites Go Out to Special People

Microsoft has started dispatching the first major wave of invites for the Vista Service Pack 2 beta. Like SP1, so far it doesn't appear to add any major new features, though it rolls up some formerly optional ones, like Windows Search 4, which vastly improves the OS's internal search engine. It also adds Bluetooth patches, support for Via's 64-bit processors, and other app compatibility updates. The beta itself is supposed to go out in the next four weeks, with the final hitting sometime before Windows 7 comes out. [Neowin via ZD Net]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles