How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Windows 7 Taskbar, 'Peek' and Multitouch Gestures Caught On Video

Our in-depth preview of Windows 7 mentioned a few major features that didn't quite make it into the copy we tested, but the wily crew at Chilean site FayerWayer have caught a more advanced build on (sickeningly shaky) video. Most notably, the long hands-on shows off the new dock-esque taskbar, with decent task grouping, contextual program options and a slick new glassy look. Touch navigation is demonstrated in IE and Word, among others, but support is kind of patchy — IE has smooth inertial scrolling, while Word and and the image viewer just have embarrassingly choppy, albeit multitouch, gesture support.

The 'peek' function, which appears to be a late but worthy answer to OS X's Expose, is activated and looks fairly useful. This is the best evidence yet that the Windows 7 user experience may be drastically different from Vista, despite the superficial similarities evident in early builds. The video runs though Windows 7's solid gesture customisation engine and a few other interesting tidbits, so it's probably worth downing some Dramamine and powering through. [FayerWayer]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles