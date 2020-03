Boss: You know what the Wii needs? A sassy-injection. Our market research suggests that divas are the most overlooked demographic when it comes to gaming. I believe we can fill that void. So, I am proposing a sassy new direction for this company. I'm thinking a strap with jewels and sparkle! Heart shapes! We will corner the market on Wii sassitude. Ladies and gentleman, I give you WiiDiva!

Marketing: *Whisper* I think the boss has lost his friggin' mind.

Boss: What? Who said that?

[Talismoon]