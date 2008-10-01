Wii Music Launch Event Next Week

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

wiimusic.jpgAt E3 this year, all the games journalists and hardcore gamers seemed a little bit disappointed by Nintendo's offering. Sure they had the MotionPlus peripheral, but outside of that, the only game of any note was Wii Music.

Well, Nintendo are launching Wii Music next week at the Opera House, and although many of you couldn't care less about waving your Wiimote around like a musical instrument, your mums and dads might. That's why I'll be there, subjecting myself to the rigours of Wiimote jamming, or something similar.

Expect a full report after the event...

