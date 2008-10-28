Wii Homebrew Is Back Again, Now Supporting SDHC Cards

As predicted and expected, homebrew on the WIi is back thriving after being blocked by the most recent software update from Nintendo. Brewers can go about getting their software back by installing a new version of the Homebrew Channel (which also adds SDHC support for cards larger than 2GB) on their updated Wiis. In addition, if you held out on updating immediately, you can install a tweaked version of the Wii Shop channel that lets you download Wii Ware that only works with the newest update while retaining your homebrew. [Hack Mii, Wii Brew via Slashdot]