How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Who Would Win: an Imperial Star Destroyer or the USS Enterprise?

This great image requires a t-shirt urgently. When I came across it today on Digg I thought: "I can't believe we haven't asked this question in Gizmodo yet. Hello?" Who would you think would win: an Imperial Star Destroyer or the USS Enterprise? And a simple answer won't work. You have give us actual technical arguments.

You know, arguments like a Star Destroyer is X bigger and has Y amount more destruction power than the Enterprise. Or a couple of torpedoes can destroy the Star Destroyer bridge, then a third one will destroy it. Or a Star Destroyer can unleash a whole buttload of TIE fighters and Kirk would lose his shirt in a second, without meeting any sexy female alien. Note: In what could count as a time-space fabric-ripping event, I have to say that I had sex with someone once, after discussing exactly this. And she was a woman. Probably an alien. [Digg]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles