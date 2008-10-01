Which of the EIGHT Versions of the Iron Man DVD Should You Buy?

Okay, so you don't have a Blu-ray player and you're not getting a new Dell. That still leaves you with eight—EIGHT—different versions of Iron Man to choose from, with everyone from Walmart to Borders hawking their own exclusive kit. Best Buy's might the most exquisitely fanboy fapworthy, encasing the flick and a custom lithograth in a Mark II mini-bust made by Sideshow Collectibles. Here's a guide to the rest, which we've placed in order of awesomeness, if you need some help deciding.

AU: Don't expect 8 different versions down here. And seriously - if you don't already own a Blu-ray player, this is the movie you want to buy one for.

Target also goes the Iron Man trophy head route, though it just has the Ultimate 2-Disc Edition, in both DVD and Blu flavors, inside.

FYE and Suncoast deliver the Ultimate 2-Disc Edition in a superclassy steelbook case that I really, really like.

Walmart waltzes in with not one, but two exclusives, though only the first one matters to you: Ultimate 2-Disc edition with an exclusive Nick Fury comic. The other packs the first ep of the Iron Man animated series in with the single disc edition of the movie.

Costco's gift set throws in a bobblehead of each Iron Man suit from the movie. Feh for bobbleheads.

Borders rolls with a collectible book loaded with sketches and the top 24 Iron Man comic covers.

Circuit City gives you access to some exclusive Marvel Digital comics, snore.

Kmart and Sears are knocking five bucks off the Ultimate Edition if you buy $US25 in Craftsman tools. I'm...not really sure what's going on there either.

Which version are you going to pluck from this overloaded orgy of marketing? This "exclusive" crap—and most of it is crap—has really gotten out of hand.

