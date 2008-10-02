What Will The AT-AT Look Like In A Million Years?

Just like Walt Disney, George Lucas won't die. He'll be encased in some form of carbonite and woken up every 100 years to create another Star Wars film. And over the millennium, the technology in the Star Wars universe will evolve, until Jedi and Sith spend weekends playing forceball against eachother in a galactic tournament and AT-AT vehicles fight for independence from the Empire. Oh, and they'll walk upright, too.

Before that happens though, you can instead own a T-shirt from Brisbane designer James Lillis mapping the evolution of the AT-AT for $27.30.

[Redbubble - Thanks James!]