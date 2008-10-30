How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

WePC: Intel, Asus Want to Make Your Dream PC

Intel and Asus have partnered up to create WePC, a website that reaches out to consumers for innovative new PC designs. Visitors to the website are encouraged to share ideas, collaborate and vote on submitted concepts for three main PC categories: netbooks, general notebooks, and gaming notebooks. The goal is to create the first community-designed PCs—although Best Buy already has a similar program called "Blue Label" up and running. Whether WePC is first or not, I really think that involving consumers in the manufacturing process is the way to go. Plus, Intel and Asus are offering prizes for participants based on their creative role in the project. [WePC via CNET]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles