WePC: Intel, Asus Want to Make Your Dream PC

Intel and Asus have partnered up to create WePC, a website that reaches out to consumers for innovative new PC designs. Visitors to the website are encouraged to share ideas, collaborate and vote on submitted concepts for three main PC categories: netbooks, general notebooks, and gaming notebooks. The goal is to create the first community-designed PCs—although Best Buy already has a similar program called "Blue Label" up and running. Whether WePC is first or not, I really think that involving consumers in the manufacturing process is the way to go. Plus, Intel and Asus are offering prizes for participants based on their creative role in the project. [WePC via CNET]