WD Offers Home Networked Storage That Looks Like a Safe

I bet it's not a coincidence either - what better way to say that "your content is safe" than by selling a hard drive that looks like a safe? The ShareSpace from WD comes with four bays for storage, and is available in both 2TB and 4TB versions.

With that amount of space, you'd expect some solid software for backup, and WD delivers with included software for continuous network backup of up to three computers. There's also their MioNet software for remote access of your wireless drive, a download manager for managing downloads via FTP or HTTP and a built-in FTP server.

But the most impressive aspect is the price: For 2TB you'll pay $749, while the 4TB version will set you back $1,499. That's a little price for a lot of storage.

Sydney, Australia - October 07, 2008 - WD®, the world's leader in external storage solutions, today introduced its new WD ShareSpace high-speed network storage systems that provide cost-effective, centralized storage for small office and home networks. WD ShareSpace represents WD's first entry into the small-office network storage market, where it plans to bring to a new class of users the ease-of-use, design and value enjoyed by millions of WD My Book® and My Passport™ customers.

Traditionally, available only in large companies with big IT departments, centralized storage helps businesses improve collaboration, while protecting their digital assets. The WD ShareSpace storage systems now bring those large-company benefits to small offices in an easy-to-set-up, small-footprint design. The 4-bay storage systems with Gigabit Ethernet (GigE) interface provide up to 4 TB of storage capacity and multiple RAID configurations.

Small offices and workgroups often employ cumbersome methods for sharing data, either by sending large files via e-mail or by sharing thumb drives. WD ShareSpace network-attached storage systems make it simple for small offices and workgroups to centralize storage for easy accessibility - both within the network and remotely via WD's MioNet® remote Web access service.

Popularity of home networks is growing worldwide, with penetration as high as 50 percent in some countries, according to a recent Parks Associates study. Families with growing digital media collections on multiple computers find it increasingly difficult to organize and share their music, movies and photos. Home users can easily connect the WD ShareSpace system to their home network to centralize their media collections and access them from anywhere in their home. The included iTunes® server capability allows users to play their music on any Mac® or PC using iTunes software.

Backing up data is extremely important for both office and home users. With the WD ShareSpace system's high capacity, along with the included WD Anywhere Backup™ software, multiple users can simplify and automate a continuous backup . With WD Anywhere Backup software, users choose specific files or folders for backup during the set-up process. Any changes or additions made to those files or folders will be updated and backed up automatically.

"With the WD ShareSpace storage system, small offices and home network users can experience the same centralized storage and data protection often found only in big corporate data centers," said Jim Welsh, vice president and general manager of WD's branded products and consumer electronics groups. "The set-up process is a breeze, so you can be up and running in a matter of minutes. This WD ShareSpace system offers big-time storage without the need for a big-time IT department."

RAID Configurations

The WD ShareSpace systems offer multiple RAID configurations for data protection and speed: RAID 0 (Striped), RAID 1 (Mirrored) and RAID 5. The RAID 5 mode, only available on the 4 TB system, is the recommended mode to achieve both high performance and data protection through redundancy.

Automatic Backup Software

Small office and home network users can use the software included with the WD ShareSpace network storage system to automatically and continuously back up their networked computers. The mirroring capability offered in RAID 1 (mirrored) and RAID 5 modes provides users the added assurance of a redundant backup of their data.

Cooler, quieter, eco-friendlier

With WD's GreenPower™ drive technology inside, this system consumes as much as 33 percent less power than standard systems, is reliably cool and remarkably quiet.

Features

The new high-speed network storage systems feature:

- A small-footprint, 4-bay storage system that takes up very little space and provides plenty of storage to go around;

- GigE connectivity with data transfer rates up to one gigabit per second when used in a GigE network;

- RAID 0/1/5 capabilities for data protection and speed;

- WD's unique MioNet remote Web access service (for PC and Mac) that lets users access the drive from anywhere;

- Automatic and continuous network backup software including licenses to back up 3 computers;

- E-mail alert system that monitors drive and system health and sends you an e-mail if a problem is detected;

- Microsoft® Active Directory® directory service support;

- Plug a USB drive into the front-mounted USB 2.0 port and push a button to transfer automatically all the data on the drive to the WD ShareSpace system;

- Equipped with WD drives using WD GreenPower technology, this system, with its efficient cooling architecture and power saving mode, consumes up to 33 percent less power and is reliably cool and quiet;

- Download manager that supports scheduled downloads through FTP and HTTP;

- iTunes server;

- Windows Vista® operating system ready;

- Built-in FTP server;

- 3 USB 2.0 ports; and,

- 3 Year Limited Warranty

Product Summary Manufacturer: Western Digital Product Name: WD ShareSpace

RRP for 2 TB : AU $749

RRP for 4 TB: AU $1499

Warranty: 3-year limited warranty

Website: http://www.westerndigital.com

Product link and Photos: http://www.wdc.com/en/products/products.asp?driveid=501&language=en

Distributor: Synnex Australia