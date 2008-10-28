How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Wayne Coyne's Guitar Hero Controller Mod Is, Unsurprisingly, The Coolest We've Ever Seen

Wayne Coyne, what a guy. Befitting his eternally-brilliant-child-trapped-inside-acid-washed-adult self, he has built a fantastic looking Guitar Hero guitar mod that melds a Korg Kaoss pad, a working GH controller and a beautiful white Gibson double-neck guitar—a rig he's using to film a brief 8-second spot for NBC, of all things. The question is, how will Wayne's GH mod face off against Dwight Schrute's recorder?

"I've constructed this great looking Guitar Hero double-necked guitar thing here because there's a lot of kids out there that think this is actually how you play guitar now — that you just press a series of four or five buttons and and sort of different sort of sequences and it makes every sound that the guitar can make," Uncle Wayne says (will you be my uncle?) in this video for Entertainment Weekly (fast forward to the 2:00 mark). The Kaoss pad (a cool touchscreen-powered effects/sampler/sound processor, famously used by Radiohead on "Everything In Its Right Place" among others) is used to control a pretty gnarly synth tone, which can be modulated in true Guitar Hero fashion by the five coloured neck buttons.

Whether he's using this on tour or not I'm not sure (anyone seen the Lips recently?), but it looks like it will be showing up playing the three-note NBC chime in a promo spot to be played during, hopefully, the two NBC shows I actually watch—The Office and 30 Rock. Now if we could just have a Schrute/Coyne duet, please. [EW Video - Direct Link via Listening Post]

