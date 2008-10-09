Watch Cricket On Your NextG Mobile

I never understood watching cricket on your mobile phone. Other sports, sure, but not cricket. When 3 had the Ashes a couple of years ago, I tried streaming the first test match. Even with the phone plugged in, it drained the battery. that and I kept hearing what was happening from the office radio at least 15 seconds before I saw it on the mobile's tiny screen.

But maybe things have improved, now that Telstra's streaming the upcoming Indian tour to their NextG network. The tour, which starts today and runs until November 9, will cost $9.95 a month or $3.95 a day.

Not my thing, but if you're a cricket fan, and a NextG customer, hit the BigPond button to get started.

