Warner Bros. to Offer DivX Downloads

Already the format of choice for, ahem, somewhat clandestine distribution of digital video files, DivX has now officially partnered with Warner Bros. to distribute video in the format. Sony beat WB to the punch by about 9 months, and we'll have to wait even longer for Warner to come around to HD DivX, which won't be ready until September of next year. SD downloads are expected to become available this month. Full details follow.

Warner Bros. Licenses Content for Distribution on DivX Certified(R) Consumer Electronics Devices

Agreement Enables Retailers to Offer Premium Content in DivX(R) Format for Playback on Variety of Devices

SAN DIEGO & LOS ANGELES —(Business Wire)— Oct 14, 2008 DivX, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIVX) and Warner Bros. Entertainment today announced an agreement that will enable online retailers to offer Warner Bros. titles in the high-quality DivX® standard definition format in October 2008 and high definition format in September 2009 for playback on DivX Certified® consumer electronics devices.

The wide-ranging agreement covers all titles available for digital distribution in the Warner Bros. catalogue including current and back-catalogue major motion pictures and television programs. All titles offered in the DivX format are compatible with a variety of DivX Certified devices from major consumer electronics brands, including DVD players, Blu-ray devices, gaming consoles and more. The agreement allows retailers who sign additional agreements with DivX and Warner Bros. to offer Warner titles in the DivX digital media format.

"Using the DivX secure format is in keeping with our overall digital distribution strategy," said Jim Wuthrich, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros. Digital Distribution. "The visual quality, security and widespread interoperability of the DivX format offers an excellent means for consumers to enjoy Warner Bros.' content whenever and wherever they desire."

"Warner Bros. offers an extremely compelling catalogue of premium, high-quality content enjoyed by consumers all over the world," said Kevin Hell, CEO of DivX, Inc. "We're very excited to work together to offer consumers premium content on any DivX device, from the PC to the living room and on the go."

