Want To Be A Game Designer? AFTRS Offering Courses In 2009

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a games designer like ex-Kotaku AU editor Logan, then you're probably all over the fact that the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School are launching two grad courses in game design. Applications are due November 7, so you should probably get a move on if you want to apply for entry.

If you want some more info on the courses, our old friend Seamus has interviewed a couple of the lecturers involved with the new courses over on Kotaku. I swear, if I didn't already feel like I had the best gig in the world, I'd be sorely tested not to apply for this. Well, that and the fact that I'm shithouse at design. Seriously - you guys have seen some of my Photoshop efforts, and they're not pretty.

Anyway, head over to Kotaku to find out a lot more about the courses, and get your applications in by November 7 if this sounds like your thing.

