How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Want To Be A Game Designer? AFTRS Offering Courses In 2009

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a games designer like ex-Kotaku AU editor Logan, then you're probably all over the fact that the Australian Film, Television, and Radio School are launching two grad courses in game design. Applications are due November 7, so you should probably get a move on if you want to apply for entry.

If you want some more info on the courses, our old friend Seamus has interviewed a couple of the lecturers involved with the new courses over on Kotaku. I swear, if I didn't already feel like I had the best gig in the world, I'd be sorely tested not to apply for this. Well, that and the fact that I'm shithouse at design. Seriously - you guys have seen some of my Photoshop efforts, and they're not pretty.

Anyway, head over to Kotaku to find out a lot more about the courses, and get your applications in by November 7 if this sounds like your thing.

[Kotaku, Kotaku and Kotaku]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles