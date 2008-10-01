Walter Towers Are a Giant Wavy W, Make Us Seasick

Combining the tradition of building towers in clusters with the coldly rational American skyscraper, apparently you wind up with a tower that has been cut, twirled and splayed apart, resulting in a giant undulating W that's a single, continuous building masquerading as four wavy towers. That's the theory behind Danish architects Bjarke Ingels Group's latest project in Prague, Walter Towers, anyway. It kinda makes me seasick thinking about it, but you can get a better idea of how this monument to the most regal letter of the alphabet works in the pictures below.







Yep, still queasy, though I'd get over it pretty quick to live in one those apartments. [BIG via Dezeen]