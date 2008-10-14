Walmart: Would You Like a Side of AT&T U-Verse With That Vizio TV?

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

AT&T is going to sell its U-Verse TV and internet service at Wally World and Circuit City in areas where it's available, hoping to juice adoption rates. Which means that Walmart's odd metamorphosis into a place you can legitimately go gadget shopping (at 3AM while completely hammered, which, let's be honest, is the real appeal here) is nearly complete.

Since AT&T is going to have in-store kiosks and drones for the U-Verse setup, it actually lends more credence to the rumour that Walmart will be peddling the iPhone 3G next month. High-speed internet, IPTV and the iPhone—at Walmart, the last store it's cool to beat your child in? It boggles the mind. [TMCnet via DSL Reports]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

